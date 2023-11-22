CarWale
    Isuzu Motors inaugurates a new customer touchpoint in Tamilnadu

    Isuzu Motors inaugurates a new customer touchpoint in Tamilnadu
    • Located in Trichy 
    • Run and managed by Kaveri Isuzu

    Isuzu Motors India has strengthened its footprint in the country by inaugurating a new 3S facility in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. Located on Thiruvanaikoil, Chennai Bye Pass Road, near Kollidam Bridge, the new customer touchpoint will cater to the sales, service, and spare needs of the customers.

    With this inauguration, the brand’s network in the state of Tamil Nadu has reached four outlets; the others being in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore. Currently, the automaker retails six SUVs and pick-ups in the country, including the MU-X, V-Cross, Hi-Lander, S-Cab Z, S-Cab, and the D-Max.

    Isuzu Right Front Three Quarter

    Commenting on the occasion, Yasuhito Kondo, Deputy President, Isuzu Motors India, said, “While we are strategically expanding our network across the country, we are also strengthening our presence in each market with more dealer outlets to increase our reach to customers. We are witnessing immense potential for our products in the region, both in the personal segment and especially in the application-oriented segments in industry belt, agriculture, and trading businesses. We believe the Isuzu D-MAX range of pick-up trucks will meet the varied requirements of these segments and add value to our customers’ businesses. We are happy to partner with Kaveri Isuzu, as they are well-known for their strong sales and service support and we wish them the best in their journey with us.”

