MG Hector Plus prices hiked by up to Rs. 40,000

Smart Pro and Sharp Pro variants get the highest revision

Revised prices start at Rs. 17.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG India has hiked the prices of Hector and Hector Plus SUVs in its lineup. The latter which is broadly available across six variants gets an upward revision of up to Rs. 40,000. Read on to know the variant-wise quantum of hike.

Variants Price hike Petrol Style By Rs. 27,000 Shine By up to Rs. 31,000 Smart and Smart EX By up to Rs. 35,000 Smart Pro and Sharp Pro By Rs. 40,000 Savvy Pro By Rs. 35,000 Diesel Smart By Rs. 24,000 Smart Pro and Sharp Pro By Rs. 40,000

The Hector Plus can be had in petrol and diesel powertrains. The 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque whereas the oil burner is tuned to generate 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. While a six-speed manual gearbox is standard for both engines, the automatic transmission is limited only to the petrol engine.

With this, the revised starting ex-showroom price of Hector Plus is Rs. 17.80 lakh.