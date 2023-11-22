CarWale
    MG Hector Plus prices hiked by up to Rs. 40,000

    Jay Shah

    MG Hector Plus prices hiked by up to Rs. 40,000
    • Smart Pro and Sharp Pro variants get the highest revision
    • Revised prices start at Rs. 17.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

    MG India has hiked the prices of Hector and Hector Plus SUVs in its lineup. The latter which is broadly available across six variants gets an upward revision of up to Rs. 40,000. Read on to know the variant-wise quantum of hike.

    VariantsPrice hike
    PetrolStyle By Rs. 27,000
    ShineBy up to Rs. 31,000
    Smart and Smart EX By up to Rs. 35,000
    Smart Pro and Sharp ProBy Rs. 40,000
    Savvy ProBy Rs. 35,000
    DieselSmartBy Rs. 24,000
    Smart Pro and Sharp ProBy Rs. 40,000

    The Hector Plus can be had in petrol and diesel powertrains. The 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque whereas the oil burner is tuned to generate 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. While a six-speed manual gearbox is standard for both engines, the automatic transmission is limited only to the petrol engine.

    With this, the revised starting ex-showroom price of Hector Plus is Rs. 17.80 lakh.

    MG Hector Plus
    Rs. 17.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
