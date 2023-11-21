Toyota Kirloskar Motor to set up a new plant in Karnataka

Operations to begin from 2026

Will help the brand to enhance annual production capacity by 1 lakh unit

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has signed an MoU with the government of Karnataka to set up a new plant in Bidadi, Karnataka. With investments of over Rs. 3,300 crore, this will be the brand’s third plant in the region with operations set to begin in 2026. This will help the brand to enhance its annual production capacity by one lakh units.

The MoU was signed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Government of Karnataka and Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Toyota Kirloskar Motor. The event saw the presence of D. K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister, Karnataka; M. B. Patil, Minister, Large and Medium Industries of Karnataka; Swapnesh R. Maru, Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer; Vikram Gulati, Executive Vice President; Sudeep Santram Dalvi, Senior Vice President and Chief Communication Officer, and other top executives of Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

In other news, the automaker has recently launched the Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition in the country with prices starting from Rs. 20.07 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in both seven and eight-seater configurations, this edition is based on the GX trim and is sold at a premium of Rs. 40,000 over the standard variant.

Speaking on the occasion, Masakazu Yoshimura, said, 'As a future-ready mobility company, we are certain that today's significant MoU with the state government of Karnataka for the new plant will positively contribute through consequent employment generation and expand adoption of advanced clean technologies. We will continue to work together with the government to develop a world-class local ecosystem that promotes the best solutions for India by focusing on improving energy security, promoting economic growth, and achieving carbon neutrality.”