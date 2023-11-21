CarWale
    Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition launched in India at Rs. 20.07 lakh

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition launched in India at Rs. 20.07 lakh
    • Based on the GX variant 
    • Offered in seven- and eight-seater configurations

    Toyota Kirloskar Motors has discreetly launched the GX Limited Edition of its flagship MPV, the Innova Hycross. Based on the GX trim, this special edition commands a premium of Rs. 40,000 over the standard variant and can be had in both seven- and eight-seater configurations. The prices of the Hycross GX Limited Edition range between Rs. 20.07 lakh to Rs. 20.22 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

    Toyota Innova Hycross Dashboard

    The feature highlights of the limited-edition MPV include a chrome garnish on the front grille and a silver faux skid plate on both the front and rear bumpers. Apart from this, it remains the same as the GX variant. Inside, it gets a soft-touch Chestnut Brown-finished dashboard and door trims that come standard on the VX variant, black and brown dual-tone seat upholstery, and faux wood trim around the power window controls.

    Under the hood, the Hycross GX Limited Edition is solely offered in a 2.0-litre NA petrol engine. This motor is tuned to produce 172bhp and 205Nm of torque and comes coupled with a CVT unit.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
