Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition launched in India at Rs. 20.07 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has discreetly launched the GX Limited Edition of its flagship MPV, the Innova Hycross. Based on the GX trim, this special edition commands a premium of Rs. 40,000 over the standard variant and can be had in both seven- and eight-seater configurations. The prices of the Hycross GX Limited Edition range between Rs. 20.07 lakh to Rs. 20.22 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The feature highlights of the limited-edition MPV include a chrome garnish on the front grille and a silver faux skid plate on both the front and rear bumpers. Apart from this, it remains the same as the GX variant. Inside, it gets a soft-touch Chestnut Brown-finished dashboard and door trims that come standard on the VX variant, black and brown dual-tone seat upholstery, and faux wood trim around the power window controls.

Under the hood, the Hycross GX Limited Edition is solely offered in a 2.0-litre NA petrol engine. This motor is tuned to produce 172bhp and 205Nm of torque and comes coupled with a CVT unit.