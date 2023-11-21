CarWale
    AD

    Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition launched; priced at Rs. 15.52 lakh

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    7,400 Views
    Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition launched; priced at Rs. 15.52 lakh
    • Can be had in both manual and automatic gearbox options
    • To be offered in limited numbers

    Earlier this week, we exclusively got our hands on the details of the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Sound Editions. Now, the automaker has officially launched the Virtus Sound Edition in India at Rs. 15.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Topline variant, this edition will be sold in limited numbers in the country.

    Going by the name, the Virtus Sound Edition offers an enhanced audio system that includes a seven-speaker setup with a subwoofer and an amplifier. In addition to this, it gets powered front-row seats along with ‘Sound Edition’ badging and graphics on C-pillars. Customers can choose this edition from four exterior paint shades. This includes Rising Blue, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, and Lava Red.

    Volkswagen Virtus Closed Fuel Lid

    No mechanical changes have been made to the Virtus Sound Edition. The sedan continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI gasoline engine that churns out 114bhp and 178Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic unit.

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Virtus Sound Edition:

    VariantEx-showroom price
    Virtus Sound Edition 1.0-litre TSI MTRs. 15.51 lakh
    Virtus Sound Edition 1.0-litre TSI ATRs. 16.77 lakh
    Volkswagen Virtus Image
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition launched in India at Rs. 16.33 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Virtus Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2037 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2889 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Maruti Ciaz
    Rs. 9.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 46.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    Rs. 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 60.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th NOV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd NOV
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd NOV
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Nov 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lamborghini Revuelto
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Rs. 8.00 - 10.00 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Dec 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Rs. 35.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Virtus Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.57 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.32 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.37 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.59 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.17 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.66 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.27 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.39 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.65 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2037 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2889 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition launched; priced at Rs. 15.52 lakh