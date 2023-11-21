Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition launched; priced at Rs. 15.52 lakh

Can be had in both manual and automatic gearbox options

To be offered in limited numbers

Earlier this week, we exclusively got our hands on the details of the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Sound Editions. Now, the automaker has officially launched the Virtus Sound Edition in India at Rs. 15.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Topline variant, this edition will be sold in limited numbers in the country.

Going by the name, the Virtus Sound Edition offers an enhanced audio system that includes a seven-speaker setup with a subwoofer and an amplifier. In addition to this, it gets powered front-row seats along with ‘Sound Edition’ badging and graphics on C-pillars. Customers can choose this edition from four exterior paint shades. This includes Rising Blue, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, and Lava Red.

No mechanical changes have been made to the Virtus Sound Edition. The sedan continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI gasoline engine that churns out 114bhp and 178Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic unit.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Virtus Sound Edition: