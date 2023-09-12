CarWale
    Mahindra teases three new upcoming electric SUVs

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Mahindra’s EV onslaught to begin with XUV.e8 next year

    - Five EVs to be launched by October 2026

    Mahindra’s EV onslaught in the next three years

    Rear View

    Mahindra announced its plans to launch as many as five new electric SUVs over the next three years. These include models like the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE Rall-E, and the BE.07, with the first one set to arrive in December next year.

    New Mahindra teaser video: What does it reveal?

    Instrument Cluster

    As seen in the teaser, Mahindra is testing the XUV.e9, BE.05, and the XUV.e8 at its proving track in Chennai. It reveals a few key details like the flush-fitting door handles, L-shaped LED DRLs, and a fully digital instrument console with the speedo hitting 200kmph! Also up for offer will be an LED light bar at the rear of the BE.05 and XUV.e9, as well as a panoramic sunroof.

    Other upcoming Mahindra cars

    Earlier this year, Mahindra showcased the electrified versions of the Thar and Scorpio-based pick-up, called the Thar.e and Global Pik-Up, respectively. At the same time, the brand is testing ICE models such as the five-door Thar and the XUV300 facelift, the latter of which will get a design inspired by the BE range of EVs.

    Tata Altroz waiting period stretches to six weeks

