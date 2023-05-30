CarWale
    XUV.e8 to lead Mahindra's electric lineup from December 2024

    XUV.e8 to lead Mahindra's electric lineup from December 2024

    At a special event in August 2022, Mahindra introduced five new electric SUV prototypes. We know that all of these EV show cars will spawn road-going models in the coming years. Now, based on the latest information from Mahindra’s annual announcements, here’s everything you need to know about their EV plans. 

    First ‘born EV’ from Mahindra

    Although Mahindra has made EVs before, the XUV.e8 will be the first to go on sale among the five EVs. Thus, it will be the first born-electric from Mahindra. It will measure 4,740x1,900x1,760mm, which is slightly bigger than the XUV700 and will have a wheelbase of 2,762mm. When it goes on sale, the e8 (name might change for road-going model) is likely to be offered in two- and three-row configurations. It will make use of the INGLO modular electric platform which has been co-developed with Volkswagen.

    Mahindra XUV.e8 Grille

    When it arrives, the road-going Mahindra XUV.e8 will find a direct rival in the form of the upcoming Tata Harrier EV.

    What will underpin the e8?

    According to Mahindra, the INGLO platform will use a common battery pack design. It will come with a battery pack size ranging from 60 to 80kWh and support a fast charger of up to 175kW capacity. The claimed range under the WLTP cycle will be between 400-450km.

    XUV700 EV prototype spotted

    Recently, a partially concealed prototype was spotted, with more resemblance to the conventionally-powered XUV700 than the futuristic e8. It revealed a copper-like paint job on the exposed surfaces of the prototype. We have already seen the copper highlights on the XUV400 and it might be the new characteristic element on future Mahindra EVs. 

    Exports in Phase 2 and Phase 3

    Mahindra is currently exporting its products to major right-hand-drive markets. The main contributors to these exports are the XUV300 and XUV700, apart from the Scorpio-N. In Phase 2 of their export plans, Mahindra will start the sales of their new EV in the global right-hand-drive markets. 

    These newer BEVs (born electric vehicles) will be produced at a newly instated facility at Mahindra’s Pune plant. This facility will receive an investment of Rs.10,000 crore over the next eight years. Then, Phase 3 will include global exports of India-made BEVs to markets where Phase 2 exports are restricted. It might also include exports to the left-hand-drive markets. 

    Other EVs that will come along

    Following the e8, Mahindra has four more products planned under their EV offensive. This includes the coupe-SUV version that was showcased as the XUV.e9. Then, there is a Creta-sized electric SUV and a coupe-SUV version of it, which have been showcased in the form of the BE.05 and BE.07, respectively. While the former is slated to arrive by October 2025, the latter is likely to come by October 2026.

    Mahindra XUV.e8 Image
    Mahindra XUV.e8
    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Mahindra XUV.e8 Right Front Three Quarter
