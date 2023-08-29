CarWale
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift spotted in production-ready form; interiors leaked

    Aditya Nadkarni

    837 Views
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift spotted in production-ready form; interiors leaked

    - Updated XUV300 to get a revised exterior design

    - Will feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system

    Facelifted XUV300 launch timeline

    Mahindra continues testing the new XUV300 facelift in India ahead of its launch which is likely to take place early next year. New spy shots shared on the web reveal a test mule of the updated model in the production-ready guise.

    2024 Mahindra XUV300 new spy shots: What do they reveal?

    Mahindra XUV300 Front View

    As seen in the spy shots, the facelifted XUV300 will get a tweaked exterior styling, including new C-shaped LED DRLs, bumpers, bonnet, grille, and alloy wheels. Also up for offer will be an LED light bar on the tailgate and redesigned tail lights.

    New XUV300 facelift interior and features

    Mahindra XUV300 Dashboard

    A peek at the interior of the updated XUV300 reveals a new freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, which is likely to be larger than the unit offered in the outgoing version. The centre console will be revised too, and the AC vents will be positioned below the infotainment screen, while the four-spoke steering wheel will be carried over from the current version.

    Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 engine and specifications

    Mahindra XUV300 Left Front Three Quarter

    The 2024 Mahindra XUV300 is likely to be offered with the same powertrains as the model now on sale, including a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Also up for offer could be the 1.2-litre GDi turbo-petrol mill. Expect more details to surface in the coming months.

    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
