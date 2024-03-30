CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 EV (XUV.e8) spied testing again

    Haji Chakralwale

    19,916 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 EV (XUV.e8) spied testing again
    • To get redesigned fascia with new headlamps
    • To debut later this year

    Mahindra is actively testing multiple models including the XUV400 facelift, XUV300 facelift, XUV700 EV, and the five-door Thar. Among the upcoming models, the XUV700 EV or the XUV.e8 was recently spotted on a test run revealing more details of the upcoming Tata Harrier EV rival.

    Mahindra XUV.e8 Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the picture, the XUV.e8 will feature a full-width light bar up front with a blanked-off grille, redesigned front bumper with wider air inlets, and a completely newly designed headlamp unit with a cubical shape. Moreover, it will also get aero-inspired alloy wheels to set it apart from the standard XUV700. Other than that, the side profile of the SUV will remain more or less unchanged with flush-fitting door handles.

    Mahindra XUV.e8 Rear View

    Similarly, the rear profile too will be carried over from the ICE version with minimal changes. It will sport an extended roof spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna, rear wiper, LED taillamps, and tweaked rear bumper.

    On the inside, as seen in the previous spy images, the cabin of the electrified XUV700 will get heavily redone. A new twin-spoke steering wheel, all-digital instrument cluster with a new UI, new gear selector lever, larger infotainment screen, and a third screen for the co-driver will be a part of the upgrade.

    The upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 will likely be powered by a single front-axle mounted electric motor and an 80kWh battery pack. As for the dimensions, the model will measure 4,740mm in length and have a wheelbase of 2,762mm.

    Images

    Mahindra XUV.e8 Image
    Mahindra XUV.e8
    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Mahindra XUV.e8 Gallery

    • Mahindra XUV.e8 Right Front Three Quarter
