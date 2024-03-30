Toyota to hike prices in India from 1 April, 2024

Prices to be revised by approximately one per cent

Other OEMs too to increase prices from next month

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has revealed that it will increase the prices of its model range with effect from 1 April, 2024. This will be the second hike from the automaker this year after the first revision which took place in January.

According to Toyota, the prices will be hiked due to escalating input costs and operational expenditures. Apart from Toyota, Honda Cars India and Kia India will also increase the prices of their models, with other brands expected to join in the coming days.

Toyota currently sells 11 cars across the country, including the Glanza, Rumion, Innova Hyross, Vellfire, Fortuner, Fortuner Legender, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Land Cruiser, Hilux, and the Innova Crysta. This list will soon be expanded with the arrival of the Fronx-based Taisor early next month.