CarWale
    Mahindra XUV.e8 spotted in near production-ready form

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra XUV.e8 spotted in near production-ready form
    • XUV.e8 to arrive later this year
    • It is an EV based on the XUV700

    Mahindra is set to introduce the XUV700-based XUV.e8 electric SUV later this year. Ahead of its official debut, an image of what seems to be a near-production-ready unit of the model has been spotted in all its glory.

    Mahindra XUV.e8 Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the image here, the XUV.e8 EV is finished in a shade of white, along with black ORVMs and cladding. Elsewhere, it gets a new front bumper, blanked-off grille, and a new air dam, while the missing portion at the front hints at a full-length LED light bar and a set of vertically stacked headlamps. The posterior could get a tweaked bumper and a set of revised LED taillights. Then, the side profile boasts new alloy wheels and flush-fitting door handles finished in a shade of gloss black.

    Mahindra XUV.e8 Left Front Three Quarter

    Inside, the new Mahindra XUV.e8, based on recent spy shots, is expected to feature a new two-spoke steering wheel, fully digital instrument cluster, new gear lever, rotary dial on the centre console, large touchscreen infotainment system, and possibly even a third screen, the latter being a passenger-centric feature.

    Mahindra XUV.e8 Left Front Three Quarter

    Powering the 2024 XUV.e8 could be an 80kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor. On the dimensions front, the model will measure 4,740mm in length, while the wheelbase will stand at 2,762mm. Once launched, the model will compete against the likes of the Tata Harrier EV.

    Mahindra XUV.e8 Image
    Mahindra XUV.e8
    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
