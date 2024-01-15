Tata Motors begins production at Sanand plant

Nexon was the first product rolled out from the new factory

Annual production capacity of 3 lakh units

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) has commenced production of passenger vehicles from its new factory in Sanand, Gujarat. This event marks a significant milestone for the company and was celebrated with the roll-out of the first car from this facility, a Nexon sub-four-metre SUV, finished in a shade of Flame Red with a contrast white roof.

The plant in Sanand was acquired from Ford on 10 January, 2023. Spread across 460 acres, it will be Tata Motors’ second plant in Gujarat to manufacture ICE and EV models. It houses four main shops - stamping, body construction, paint, and the final assembly shop.

With a manufacturing capacity of 3 lakh units per annum, scalable to 4.20 lakh units for the same period, the facility has undergone major retooling and tech upgrades. These include a press shop with new dies for stamping critical skin panels, modification of all lines with additional robots, new grippers and fixtures in the weld shop, and modification of handling systems, external robot programming, internal robotic painting, and a waxing set up in the paint shop. Further, it also features a modification of handling systems and end-of-line systems in the assembly shop.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and TPEM, said, “Witnessing the first car roll out of the new TPEM facility in Sanand is a proud moment for us. We have successfully retooled the factory in the shortest span of 12 months, taking it to a new level to accommodate a wide range of existing products and future new models. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Gujarat for its wholesome support and our employees without whom this accomplishment would not have been possible. I am confident that this facility will play a pivotal role in steering Tata Motors, especially TPEM, towards achieving newer feats.”