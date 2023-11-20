Mahindra XUV.e8 electric SUV spied; key details revealed

Based on the XUV700 platform

Likely to debut in late 2024

Mahindra is actively testing the upcoming all-electric version of the XUV700, the XUV.e8 in India. The test mule of the same has been spied on numerous occasions revealing bits of its exterior and interior. However, in the recent spy pictures, the front fascia of the model was seen shredding some camouflage and revealing key details.

As visible in the image, the model appears to be equipped with a daytime running LED light bar spanning across the width of the front profile. This looks a lot similar to that of the Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts. Then, the test mule gets a vertically stacked split LED headlamp setup with a pod-like design.

At the rear, the test mule looks identical to the XUV700 with arrow-shaped LED tail lamps, rear wiper, shark-fin antenna, and a high-mounted stop lamp. Then, the rear bumper too, is carried over from the ICE version.

Coming to the interior, the previous spy shots revealed the inclusion of a three-screen setup. This includes an all-digital instrument cluster, an infotainment screen, and the one on the far left for the co-driver. Moreover, it will get an identical centre console layout with a drive selector lever similar to the XUV400.

As for the specifications, the XUV.e8 will measure 4,740mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,762mm. It will likely come equipped with an 80kWh battery pack with an all-wheel drive configuration.

Upon arrival, the Mahindra XUV.e8 will be the first of the electric model range planned by the automaker for the coming years. It will compete against the upcoming Harrier EV in the Indian market.

Image source