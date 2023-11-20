EXCLUSIVE! Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition details leaked ahead of launch

To remain mechanically unchanged

To be offered across four colour options

Volkswagen India is all set to launch yet another special edition called ‘Sound Edition’ of the Taigun SUV in India tomorrow, 21 November, 2023. This new edition will get an updated feature list with new graphics and livery.

On the outside, the new Sound Edition of the Taigun will get a contrasting white roof with blacked-out ORVMs. Then, the C-pillar will feature a new graphic along with ‘Sound Edition’ badges. Moreover, the special edition will be made available across four colour options, namely, Lava Blue, Carbon Steel Grey, Rising Blue, and Wild Cherry Red.

On the inside, apart from the standard features, the Taigun Sound Edition will benefit from two new features including ventilated and powered front seats and a subwoofer with an amplifier.

Mechanically, the Taigun SUV along with its new variants will continue to be powered by the same TSI petrol engine option. More details will be revealed tomorrow along with the prices of the Taigun Sound Edition.