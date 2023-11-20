MG Hector becomes dearer by up to Rs. 40,000

Available in six variants

Petrol and diesel powertrains on offer

MG Motor India has increased the prices of its Hector and Hector SUV in India yet again. After reducing the prices of the Hector in September, the automaker has hiked the cost of the SUV this month by up to Rs. 40,000. With this, the model is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 15 lakh.

The MG Hector can be had in six variants, namely, Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro across petrol and diesel engines. As for the price increment, listed below are the quantum of price revision of MG Hector (variant-wise).

Variants Prices hiked by up to Style Petrol Rs. 27,000 Shine Petrol Rs. 31,000 Smart Petrol Rs. 35,000 Smart Pro Petrol Rs. 35,000 Sharp Pro Petrol Rs. 35,000 Savvy Pro Petrol Rs. 27,000 Shine Diesel Rs. 31,000 Smart Diesel Rs. 30,000 Smart Pro Diesel Rs. 40,000 Sharp Pro Diesel Rs. 40,000

Specification-wise, the Hector can be had with two BS6 2.0-compliant powertrain options – a 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the petrol motor is paired with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit, the latter is only available with a manual gearbox.