MG Hector becomes dearer by up to Rs. 40,000

- Available in six variants
- Petrol and diesel powertrains on offer
MG Motor India has increased the prices of its Hector and Hector SUV in India yet again. After reducing the prices of the Hector in September, the automaker has hiked the cost of the SUV this month by up to Rs. 40,000. With this, the model is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 15 lakh.
The MG Hector can be had in six variants, namely, Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro across petrol and diesel engines. As for the price increment, listed below are the quantum of price revision of MG Hector (variant-wise).
|Variants
|Prices hiked by up to
|Style Petrol
|Rs. 27,000
|Shine Petrol
|Rs. 31,000
|Smart Petrol
|Rs. 35,000
|Smart Pro Petrol
|Rs. 35,000
|Sharp Pro Petrol
|Rs. 35,000
|Savvy Pro Petrol
|Rs. 27,000
|Shine Diesel
|Rs. 31,000
|Smart Diesel
|Rs. 30,000
|Smart Pro Diesel
|Rs. 40,000
|Sharp Pro Diesel
|Rs. 40,000
Specification-wise, the Hector can be had with two BS6 2.0-compliant powertrain options – a 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the petrol motor is paired with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit, the latter is only available with a manual gearbox.