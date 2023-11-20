CarWale
    MG Hector becomes dearer by up to Rs. 40,000

    Haji Chakralwale

    MG Hector becomes dearer by up to Rs. 40,000
    • Available in six variants
    • Petrol and diesel powertrains on offer

    MG Motor India has increased the prices of its Hector and Hector SUV in India yet again. After reducing the prices of the Hector in September, the automaker has hiked the cost of the SUV this month by up to Rs. 40,000. With this, the model is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 15 lakh.

    The MG Hector can be had in six variants, namely, Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro across petrol and diesel engines. As for the price increment, listed below are the quantum of price revision of MG Hector (variant-wise).

    VariantsPrices hiked by up to
    Style PetrolRs. 27,000
    Shine PetrolRs. 31,000
    Smart PetrolRs. 35,000
    Smart Pro PetrolRs. 35,000
    Sharp Pro PetrolRs. 35,000
    Savvy Pro Petrol Rs. 27,000
    Shine DieselRs. 31,000
    Smart DieselRs. 30,000
    Smart Pro DieselRs. 40,000
    Sharp Pro DieselRs. 40,000

    Specification-wise, the Hector can be had with two BS6 2.0-compliant powertrain options – a 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the petrol motor is paired with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit, the latter is only available with a manual gearbox.

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 17.78 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 18.05 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 17.48 Lakh
    PuneRs. 17.78 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 18.49 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 16.54 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 18.65 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 17.44 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.52 Lakh

