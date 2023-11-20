CarWale
    New Renault Duster design sketch revealed

    Desirazu Venkat

    New Renault Duster design sketch revealed
    • Expected to arrive in India in 2025
    • Fourth-generation Duster for global markets

    Design sketches

    A design sketch for the four-generation Dacia/Renault Duster has surfaced on the internet ahead of the SUV's global debut. This comes hot on the heels of the patent images being leaked, giving us an idea of what to expect on 29 November. While the patent images show the shape of the car and design elements, the design sketch has revealed a boot-mounted spare wheel — a first for the Duster if it appears on the production model.

    Renault New Duster Left Front Three Quarter

    Leading the India charge

    This new Duster will lead Renault’s plans for the Indian market when it is launched here in 2024. The car will spawn a three-row model and two sister cars from Nissan as a part of the deal. It is expected to pick up most of its interiors and feature list from the recently unveiled Kardian SUV.

    Renault New Duster Right Rear Three Quarter

    Rivals and pricing

    Renault is expected to price this new Duster in the range of Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 17 lakh where it will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, MG Hector, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and, of course, the sister car from Nissan. The three-row version will go up against the Kia Carens, MG Hector Plus, and the Hyundai Alcazar.

