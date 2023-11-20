New Renault Duster design sketch revealed

Expected to arrive in India in 2025

Fourth-generation Duster for global markets

Design sketches

A design sketch for the four-generation Dacia/Renault Duster has surfaced on the internet ahead of the SUV's global debut. This comes hot on the heels of the patent images being leaked, giving us an idea of what to expect on 29 November. While the patent images show the shape of the car and design elements, the design sketch has revealed a boot-mounted spare wheel — a first for the Duster if it appears on the production model.

Leading the India charge

This new Duster will lead Renault’s plans for the Indian market when it is launched here in 2024. The car will spawn a three-row model and two sister cars from Nissan as a part of the deal. It is expected to pick up most of its interiors and feature list from the recently unveiled Kardian SUV.

Rivals and pricing

Renault is expected to price this new Duster in the range of Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 17 lakh where it will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, MG Hector, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and, of course, the sister car from Nissan. The three-row version will go up against the Kia Carens, MG Hector Plus, and the Hyundai Alcazar.

