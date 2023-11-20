Maruti Suzuki Swift Interiors - New vs Old

The Suzuki Swift has undergone exterior and interior overhauls with the latest generation showcased at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show last month. While the fourth-gen Swift will be brought to India in mid-2024, the model has already been tested in the country. In this article, we will compare the interiors of the all-new Swift with the current model in India.

Old Swift interior

The previous generation of the Maruti Suzuki Swift came out in 2018. For the time, the cabin of the hatchback was well equipped with features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, six speakers, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, and cruise control. Also on offer are features including automatic headlamps, reverse parking camera with sensors, keyless start/stop button, rear wiper with defogger, LED headlamps with DRLs, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Moreover, the cabin comes finished in all-black interiors with dark fabric seat upholstery.

New Swift Interior

With the new-gen Swift, Suzuki is uplifting the cabin of the popular hatchback to match its new models like the Baleno and the Fronx. The biggest highlight inside is the reworked dashboard with a free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and redesigned aircon panel and vents. As for the features, the fourth-gen Swift will come loaded with dual-tone black and white theme, new upholstery, automatic climate control, wireless charger, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, new instrument cluster, keyless start-stop button, rain-sensing wipers, and a 360-degree surround camera. We also expect the new Swift to come equipped with a head-up display.

As for the specifications, the upcoming Swift will be powered by a new Z-series petrol engine with improved performance and efficiency. Unlike the CVT gearbox offered in global markets, the India-spec Swift will likely get a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.