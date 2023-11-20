Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition to be launched in India tomorrow

To be launched alongside the Taigun Sound Edition

Offered with four colour options

Volkswagen India will launch the Sound Edition of the Virtus and Taigun SUV in the country tomorrow. Both models will benefit from similar features and exterior design upgrades. This special edition will be sold in India in limited numbers.

The Virtus Sound Edition will be available in four exterior paint options, namely, Lava Blue, Carbon Steel Grey, Wild Cherry Red, and Rising Blue. All the colours will also feature a contrasting white roof and ORVMs. Moreover, the sedan will also get unique ‘Sound Edition’ C-pillar graphics and badging.

On the inside, the main highlight of this new variant is the inclusion of a seven-speaker setup with a subwoofer and an amplifier. Moreover, it will also get powered front-row seats. As for the specifications, the Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition will continue to be powered by the same TSI petrol engine most likely the 1.5-litre one.