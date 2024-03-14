CarWale
    AD

    Volkswagen cars attract discounts of up to Rs. 1.30 lakh in March 2024

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    3,514 Views
    Volkswagen cars attract discounts of up to Rs. 1.30 lakh in March 2024
    • Taigun SUV attracts the maximum discount
    • Benefits offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts

    Like other manufacturers, Volkswagen is also offering heavy discounts this month on its model range, including the Virtus and the Taigun SUV. The perks come in the form of cash discounts, corporate discounts, and exchange bonuses and are valid till the end of this month.

    Offers for Volkswagen Virtus in March 2024

    For this month, the benefits for the Volkswagen Virtus total up to Rs. 75,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 and an exchange bonus and corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 15,000, respectively.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Volkswagen Taigun offers in March 2024

    On the other hand, the Taigun attracts a maximum discount of up to Rs. 1.30 lakh. This comprises a cash discount of up to Rs. 60,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000.

    These offers may vary depending on the stock availability, variant, region, dealership, colour, powertrain, and other factors. We suggest you contact your nearest authorised dealership to know the exact details as per your preferences.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV.e9 coupe SUV to get a three-screen dashboard
     Next 
    Kia Clavis starts testing in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Virtus Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2095 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2944 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    Rs. 1.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 42.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i
    BMW M340i
    Rs. 72.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Rs. 2.69 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 57.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAR
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th MAR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Rs. 35.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Virtus Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.68 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.42 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.47 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.66 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.50 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 13.36 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.33 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.49 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 13.22 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2095 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2944 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen cars attract discounts of up to Rs. 1.30 lakh in March 2024