Volkswagen cars attract discounts of up to Rs. 1.30 lakh in March 2024

Taigun SUV attracts the maximum discount

Benefits offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts

Like other manufacturers, Volkswagen is also offering heavy discounts this month on its model range, including the Virtus and the Taigun SUV. The perks come in the form of cash discounts, corporate discounts, and exchange bonuses and are valid till the end of this month.

Offers for Volkswagen Virtus in March 2024

For this month, the benefits for the Volkswagen Virtus total up to Rs. 75,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 and an exchange bonus and corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 15,000, respectively.

Volkswagen Taigun offers in March 2024

On the other hand, the Taigun attracts a maximum discount of up to Rs. 1.30 lakh. This comprises a cash discount of up to Rs. 60,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000.

These offers may vary depending on the stock availability, variant, region, dealership, colour, powertrain, and other factors. We suggest you contact your nearest authorised dealership to know the exact details as per your preferences.