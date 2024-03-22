New Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport revealed

Virtus GT Plus Sport showcased as a concept

Expected to be launched in the coming months

At its Annual Brand Conference 2024, Volkswagen India showcased a number of new variants across the Taigun and Virtus line-up. One of these was the Virtus GT Plus Sport concept, details of which we will be taking a closer look at in this article.

While Volkswagen has termed the Virtus GT Plus Sport as a concept, the car was displayed in its production form, hinting that its launch could take place in the coming months. Coming to the car, it is similar to the GT Plus Sport iteration of its mid-size SUV, the Taigun.

On the outside, the Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport gets darkened headlamps, Carbon Steel Grey roof, red GT branding on the grille, fender, and rear profile, dark chrome door handles, and red brake callipers at the front. Certain elements such as the front grille, trapezoidal wings, diffuser, ORVMs, window line, 16-inch wheels, and the spoiler are finished in a glossy black paint.

The interior of this new variant in the Volkswagen Virtus range features black leatherette seats with grey stitching, black roof headliner, glossy black dashboard decor, Sport steering wheel with grey stitching, red accents, and GT insert, and aluminium pedals. The glossy black treatment has also been carried over to the grab handles, roof lamp housing, and the sun visors.

Under the hood, the Virtus GT Plus Sport will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A seven-speed DSG unit handles the transmission duties, while a six-speed manual unit could also arrive in tow.