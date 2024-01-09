EXCLUSIVE! Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus prices in India increased by up to Rs. 47,500

Taigun prices in India now start at Rs. 11.70 lakh

Volkswagen has three models on sale in the country

Volkswagen has increased the prices of the Virtus and the Taigun with effect from 1 January 2024. The carmaker had previously confirmed a hike of up to two per cent from the new year in line with multiple automobile manufacturers.

Prices of the Volkswagen Virtus have increased from Rs. 8,000 for the entry-level Comfortline 1.0 MT variant, going all the way up to Rs. 41,500 for the 1.5GT DSG variant. The model is now priced from Rs. 11.56 lakh to Rs. 19.41 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Coming to the Taigun, the mid-size SUV, rivalling the Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, and others, has witnessed an upward price revision of Rs. 8,000 for the entry-level Comfortline 1.0 MT variant to Rs. 47,500 for the 1.5 GT MT variant. Prices of the model now range from Rs. 11.70 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).