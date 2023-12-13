Volkswagen cars to get expensive from 1 January

Prices to be hiked by up to 2 per cent

Sound Editions of the Virtus and the Taigun recently launched

Like all other Indian automakers, Volkswagen Passenger Cars has also announced that it will hike the prices of all its cars by up to 2 per cent from 1 January, 2024, to offset the adverse impact of rising input and material costs. Although the automaker has not revealed the exact quantum of the price hike, it will vary depending on the model and the variant.

Currently, in December 2023, Volkswagen cars are available with discounts of up to Rs. 4.2 lakh. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, service packages, and loyalty bonuses.

In other news, the automaker recently launched the Sound Editions of the Virtus and the Taigun SUV. These special editions boast a new seven-speaker sound system with a 240W subwoofer that fits between the spare wheel in the boot. In addition to this, it gets ‘Sound’ badging and graphics on the C-pillar. Mechanically, no changes have been made to the powertrains of these cars.