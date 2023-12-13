Kia Sonet facelift to be unveiled in India tomorrow

Sonet facelift already been leaked via a brochure

Expected to be offered in 11 colours and seven variants

Kia is all set to unveil the India-spec Sonet facelift ahead of its price announcement that could take place early next year. The updated model has already been teased on multiple occasions, and a leaked brochure has revealed key details as well.

Under the hood, the 2024 Kia Sonet will carry on with the same 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit, five-speed manual unit, six-speed iMT unit, six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit. The model is likely to be offered in seven colours and 11 variants.

In terms of design, the new Sonet facelift will get a revised headlamp and DRL design, new front and rear bumpers, LED light bar on the bootlid, vertically stacked LED taillights, new LED fog lights, and a set of new alloy wheels.

Inside, the updated Kia Sonet will come equipped with a Level 1 ADAS suite, four-way powered driver’s seat, 360-degree camera, new fully digital instrument cluster, and more. It already has features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, ventilated front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Bose-sourced music system.