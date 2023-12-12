Hyundai joins hands with True Assistive Technology to offer accessible car seat solutions

Recently inaugurated Samarth mobility initiative

More such innovations to follow

Hyundai Motor India has partnered with Bangalore-based True Assistive Technology which has been developing assistive technology products of international standard to help the differently-abled people. As part of this collaboration, the automaker will offer accessible car seat solutions to assist senior citizens and specially-abled persons with mobility issues.

Recently, Hyundai also launched the Samarth mobility initiative, a program designed for differently-abled people. Under this initiative, the manufacturer will make its outlets and offices friendly for the specially-abled and also offer specially engineered vehicles.

Commenting on the occasion, Yong Goon Park, Managing Director, Hyundai Mobis, said, 'The accessible car seat solutions developed by True Assistive Technology will play a crucial role in the Indian automotive market by improving the quality of travel and life for those facing mobility challenges. During this month of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, I want to emphasise our commitment to promoting the rights and well-being of people with disabilities at all levels of society. We aim to remove barriers and ensure their full and equal participation in every aspect of life.'