Citroen C3 Aircross attract massive discounts of up to Rs. 1.75 lakh!

Offered in three variants

Prices start at Rs. 9.99 lakh

Select Citroen dealerships across the country are offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.75 lakh on the C3 Aircross. The three-row SUV is available at a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) across three variants, namely, You, Plus, and Max.

As for the offers, the top-spec Max variant is currently listed with offers of up to Rs. 1.75 lakh. This includes cash discounts of up to Rs. 1,50,000 and exchange bonuses of Rs. 25,000. Meanwhile, the Plus variant gets benefits of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh including cash discounts of up to Rs. 1,10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000.

In other news, the French automaker is all set to launch the automatic versions of the C3 Aircross SUV in India this month. It will be offered in two variants, namely, Plus and Max. One can book the upcoming automatic variants for a token amount of Rs. 25,000.