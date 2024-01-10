Hyundai Aura available with discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 in January 2024

Offered in five variants

Prices start at Rs. 6.48 lakh

Hyundai India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 on the Aura this month. The compact sedan is available in five variants, namely, E, S, SX, SX Plus, and SX (O), at a starting price of Rs. 6.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Customers planning to book the MY2024 model can avail of benefits of up to Rs. 20,000. While the exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is standard, the cash discount varies for the petrol variants and CNG variants at Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively.

As for the MY2023 stock, buyers can get a huge discount of up to Rs. 30,000. Apart from the standard exchange bonus, the cash offer for the CNG and petrol-only versions stands at Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively.

Mechanically, the Aura can be had with a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a company-fitted CNG kit option. This motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque in standard and 68bhp and 95Nm of torque in CNG mode. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.