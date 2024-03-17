Hyundai Aura attracts discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 in March 2024

Aura prices start at Rs. 6.49 lakh

Prices were hiked in January this year

Select Hyundai dealerships across the country are offering heavy discounts on their product range this month. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

For March 2024, the petrol-powered Hyundai Aura is available with a cash discount of Rs. 5,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. Simultaneously, the CNG variants of the sub-four-metre sedan get a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

In January this year, Hyundai increased the prices of the Aura by up to Rs. 7,900. The car is available in five variants - E, S, SX, SX Plus, and SX (O). Powering the model is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine paired with five-speed manual and AMT units.