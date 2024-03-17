CarWale
    Hyundai Aura attracts discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 in March 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Aura attracts discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 in March 2024
    • Aura prices start at Rs. 6.49 lakh
    • Prices were hiked in January this year

    Select Hyundai dealerships across the country are offering heavy discounts on their product range this month. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    For March 2024, the petrol-powered Hyundai Aura is available with a cash discount of Rs. 5,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. Simultaneously, the CNG variants of the sub-four-metre sedan get a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

    In January this year, Hyundai increased the prices of the Aura by up to Rs. 7,900. The car is available in five variants - E, S, SX, SX Plus, and SX (O). Powering the model is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine paired with five-speed manual and AMT units.

    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Aura Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.61 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.94 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.43 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.73 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.87 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.43 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.82 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.62 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.20 Lakh

