Hyundai Aura offered with discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 in November 2023

Now comes equipped with six airbags as standard across all variants

Also offered in CNG guise

Here’s some good news for the buyers planning to bring home the Hyundai Aura. The carmaker is offering huge discounts on the Maruti Dzire rival in November 2023. Let us take a detailed look at it.

Currently, the Aura attracts discounts of up to Rs. 33,000. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts worth up to Rs. 20,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. These offers may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors, and are valid till 30 November, 2023.

In other news, the sub-four-metre sedan now comes equipped with six airbags as standard across all the variants. Earlier, the Exter, i20, i20 N Line, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, Kona electric, and the Ioniq 5 were equipped with six airbags as standard. But now, amidst the rising awareness of car safety in the country, the automaker has made it mandatory across its portfolio.

Under the hood, the Aura can be had in two powertrain options, namely a 1.2-litre gasoline engine and a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG motor. The former is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, while the latter churns out 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.