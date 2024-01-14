Hyundai Aura prices in India hiked by up to Rs. 7,900

Available in five variants

Discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 in January 2024

Hyundai India has hiked the prices of its entry-level sedan, the Aura in India. The Maruti Dzire rival has undergone a price increment of up to Rs. 7,900. With this, the model is available at a starting price of Rs. 6.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Aura can be had in five variants, namely, E, S, SX, SX Plus, and SX (O). As for the price revision, except for the S variant in CNG guise which has received an increment of Rs. 7,900, all other variants are now expensive by Rs. 4,900. However, customers planning to book the sedan in January can avail of discounts of up to Rs. 30,000.

Mechanically, Aura is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol motor with a factory-fitted CNG kit option. This motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque in standard and 68bhp and 95Nm of torque in CNG mode. The transmission duties are carried out by a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.