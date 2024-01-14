Tata CNG cars get discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 in January 2024

Tata Motors currently retails three CNG cars in India

Waiting period for select models this month

Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering discounts across the model range this month. Available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts, these benefits are valid up to 31 January.

The Tata Tiago CNG can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. Similarly, the Tigor CNG gets a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. There are no benefits on the Punch CNG and the Altroz CNG. Further, select CNG versions also have a waiting period this month.

The Tiago CNG and the Tigor CNG are powered by the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine that produces 85bhp and 113Nm. In CNG mode, the output is reduced to 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is the sole transmission on sale.