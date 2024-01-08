Tata cars CNG waiting period for January 2024 revealed

Tata currently retails five CNG cars in India

Highest waiting period of up to eight weeks for Altroz CNG

Tata Motors currently sells five CNG cars in the country, including the Tiago, Tiago NRG, Tigor, Punch, and Altroz. Let us take a closer look at the waiting period for these variants for January 2024.

Starting with the Tata Altroz CNG, the premium hatchback, which rivals the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Baleno, has a waiting period of up to eight weeks from the date of booking. Similarly, customers booking the Punch CNG will have to wait for a period of up to six weeks.

The Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor have a timeline of up to four weeks in the CNG guise. It is to be noted that these waiting periods are applicable only to the Mumbai region. Later this year, the brand is expected to roll out multiple new electric vehicles such as the Punch EV, Curvv EV, Harrier EV, and Safari EV.