Tata Punch waiting period stretches up to 6 weeks as of March 2024

Tata Motors introduced its entry-level SUV, the Punch, in India back in 2021. Since then, this Hyundai Exter rival has continued to hold a strong demand amongst buyers planning to buy micro SUVs in the Indian market. As a result, the model now attracts a certain waiting period.

For the present month, the Punch commands a waiting period of four to six weeks from the day of bookings. Notably, this period applies to the bookings made in Mumbai and may vary depending on the variant, colour, dealership, powertrain, gearbox, and other factors. We suggest you contact your nearest dealership to know the exact period as per your preferences.

In other news, last month Tata Motors rejigged the variants of the Punch. The automaker added three new variants and discontinued 10 variants from the Punch lineup. While the new variants include the Creative MT, Creative Flagship MT, and Creative AMT variants, all the discontinued variants belonged to the Camo Edition.