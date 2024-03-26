Isuzu to unveil electric D-Max pick-up

- Powered by a 66.9kWh battery

- 2025 launch in select European markets

Japanese carmaker Isuzu has announced that it will unveil its first-ever D-Max electric at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show. This new electric D-Max will get a 1.0-tonne payload, 3.5-tonne towing capacity, and a full-time 4WD system.The prototype of the vehicle will be showcased to the public at the Motor Show from 27 March to 7 April, 2024.

Isuzu says they have developed the electric D-Max to meet a wide range of commercial and passenger vehicle needs. The 4WD system features newly developed e-axles in the front and rear. The electric D-Max gets a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 66.9kWh and the electric motor has a maximum output of around 175bhp. According to Isuzu, the truck’s maximum speed of over 130kmph will make it suitable for everyday use as well as lifestyle purposes.

Isuzu plans to launch the electric D-Max in select mainland European markets in 2025, with further expansion to the UK, Australia, Thailand, and other countries based on market demand and the development of EV charging infrastructure.