CarWale

    Isuzu Motors India initiates I-Care Winter Camp across India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    293 Views
    Isuzu Motors India initiates I-Care Winter Camp across India

    - Accessible at all Isuzu-authorised service outlets in India

    - Starts from 16 December, 2022

    Isuzu Motors India has announced the commencement of a nationwide 'Isuzu I-Care Winter Camp' for its D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp aims to offer customers, exciting benefits and preventive maintenance inspections for a hassle-free driving experience across the country during the winter season.

    Isuzu D-Max Rear View

    The company will launch the winter camp across all Isuzu authorised dealer service outlets in India on 16 December. Starting tomorrow, the camp will last for 16 days. Customers can also avail of special offers and benefits on their vehicles during this period.

    The Isuzu winter camp will include a free 37-point comprehensive check-up, free exterior wash, a 10 per cent discount on labour cost, a 5 per cent discount on spare parts cost, 5 per cent off on lubrication and fluids cost, and free ‘REGEN'.

    Customers can make appointments at their nearest dealership or online at the official Isuzu India website.

    Isuzu D-Max Image
    Isuzu D-Max
    ₹ 19.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Kia Sonet, Carens, and Seltos waiting period stretches to up to four months
     Next 
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor inaugurates its first regional stockyard in Northern India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • TRUCKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 33.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Truck Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • isuzu-cars
    • other brands
    Isuzu D-Max

    Isuzu D-Max

    ₹ 19.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Isuzu-Cars

    Isuzu D-Max Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 23.69 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 24.23 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 23.52 Lakh
    Pune₹ 23.69 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 23.84 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 22.85 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 22.05 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Isuzu Motors India initiates I-Care Winter Camp across India