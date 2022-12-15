Isuzu Motors India initiates I-Care Winter Camp across India

- Accessible at all Isuzu-authorised service outlets in India

- Starts from 16 December, 2022

Isuzu Motors India has announced the commencement of a nationwide 'Isuzu I-Care Winter Camp' for its D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp aims to offer customers, exciting benefits and preventive maintenance inspections for a hassle-free driving experience across the country during the winter season.

The company will launch the winter camp across all Isuzu authorised dealer service outlets in India on 16 December. Starting tomorrow, the camp will last for 16 days. Customers can also avail of special offers and benefits on their vehicles during this period.

The Isuzu winter camp will include a free 37-point comprehensive check-up, free exterior wash, a 10 per cent discount on labour cost, a 5 per cent discount on spare parts cost, 5 per cent off on lubrication and fluids cost, and free ‘REGEN'.

Customers can make appointments at their nearest dealership or online at the official Isuzu India website.