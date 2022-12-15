CarWale

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor inaugurates its first regional stockyard in Northern India

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    602 Views
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor inaugurates its first regional stockyard in Northern India

    - The new stockyard is spread across five acres and offers a parking capacity of 900 vehicles

    - Will reduce the delivery time to two days from the current time of six to eight days 

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has inaugurated its first regional stockyard in Faruknagar, Haryana. The company claims that the facility will ensure a leaner and more efficient distribution network across the region. It is believed that the stockyard will reduce delivery time from six to eight days to a maximum of two days for dealers in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttaranchal, and Jammu and Kashmir. 

    The new stockyard is spread across five acres and offers a parking capacity of 900 vehicles. This is the second such facility for the company followed by its first regional stockyard introduced in Guwahati in 2020. This regional facility benefits the dealers and customers in the Northeastern region of India. Currently, 60 per cent of total TKM dispatches take place through trains and the company aims to increase the same to 80 per cent, while being able to deliver 5,000 vehicles per month. 

    TKM claims that the new facility will aid in speed, flexibility, cost reductions, and CO2 reductions as vehicle transport will be maximised through train transport. Commenting on the occasion, V. Wiseline Sigamani, General Manager, TKM, said, “We are elated to announce the inauguration of our first regional stockyard in Haryana. The northern part of India is a very important market for us and the strategic location at Faruknagar, will further enable us to cater to the customer base in this market with ease, keeping our objective of a customer-first approach. As a pioneer in green mobility solutions, Toyota is leading the way towards a better tomorrow and has always put an emphasis on environmentally sustainable solutions in everything we do, be it material sourcing, manufacturing, or sales & services. By being in close proximity to our patrons through the regional stockyard, we are not only able to reduce transit costs but also reduce CO2 emissions significantly in the process, through reduced logistics.” 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Isuzu Motors India initiates I-Care Winter Camp across India
     Next 
    CSMIA launched ‘FASTag Car Park’ at Terminal 2

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2193 Views
    12 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2193 Views
    12 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Kirloskar Motor inaugurates its first regional stockyard in Northern India