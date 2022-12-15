CSMIA launched ‘FASTag Car Park’ at Terminal 2

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has upgraded its multilevel car parking by introducing a ‘FASTag Car Park’. This comes as a boon to all the passengers, greeters, and people coming down to the airport for meeting and parking their vehicles at Terminal 2.

CSMIA has designated a single lane at the entry and exit for FASTag-enabled cars to ensure quick movements. Now, passengers can experience parking without manual intervention such as waiting for a parking receipt or making a card/cash payment, thus making the overall experience seamless.

In a press conference, a spokesperson for CSMIA also said, “With FASTag, the movement of the vehicle at multi-level car parking will be fast and reduce the dwell time for passengers waiting to enter and exit the terminal, thus helping in saving time and fuel. One of the main advantages of the FAStag is that it will eliminate the need for cash transactions, which would mean quicker parking options for all.”