CarWale

    CSMIA launched ‘FASTag Car Park’ at Terminal 2

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    267 Views
    CSMIA launched ‘FASTag Car Park’ at Terminal 2

    Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has upgraded its multilevel car parking by introducing a ‘FASTag Car Park’. This comes as a boon to all the passengers, greeters, and people coming down to the airport for meeting and parking their vehicles at Terminal 2. 

    CSMIA has designated a single lane at the entry and exit for FASTag-enabled cars to ensure quick movements. Now, passengers can experience parking without manual intervention such as waiting for a parking receipt or making a card/cash payment, thus making the overall experience seamless. 

    Front View

    In a press conference, a spokesperson for CSMIA also said, “With FASTag, the movement of the vehicle at multi-level car parking will be fast and reduce the dwell time for passengers waiting to enter and exit the terminal, thus helping in saving time and fuel. One of the main advantages of the FAStag is that it will eliminate the need for cash transactions, which would mean quicker parking options for all.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai India to hike prices from January 2023

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121540 Views
    808 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121540 Views
    808 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • CSMIA launched ‘FASTag Car Park’ at Terminal 2