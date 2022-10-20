Isuzu India inaugurates new showroom in Pune

- Bavaria Isuzu is located on Nagar Road in Wagholi

- The new dealership has already delivered two models to commemorate the start of sales

Isuzu Motors India has inaugurated a new showroom facility in Pune. Known as Bavaria Isuzu, this showroom is located on Nagar Road, Wagholi.

According to the company, Bavaria Isuzu has been representing the brand in the region since 2019, selling the range of Isuzu D-Max pick-ups (lifestyle and commercial) as well as the MU-X SUV. To celebrate the occasion, two units of the D-Max V-Cross and S-Cab pick-ups marked the start of sale from this new outlet.

Speaking at the inauguration, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Pune continues to be one of the key growth cities for ISUZU in the country. The world-renowned D-Max pick-ups are adding immense value to our customers across various businesses. The city is also home to many auto-enthusiasts who appreciate the reliability and versatility of the Isuzu lifestyle vehicles. Today, with the inauguration of the new facility, I wish team Bavaria Isuzu the best in their journey with us.”