Kia Sonet, Carens, and Seltos waiting period stretches to up to four months

The waiting period for Kia cars in India has stretched to a period of up to four months. The carmaker currently retails five products in the country – Sonet, Seltos, Carens, Carnival, and EV6. That said, the waiting periods will vary with each region and model.

Coming to the model-wise waiting period, customers booking a Kia Seltos or Sonet will have to wait for up to four months to take delivery of their new car. Similarly, the Carens and Carnival command a waiting period of up to three months. The waiting period for the EV6 has not been revealed, even as the manufacturer continues to deliver multiple units of its sole electric offering in India.

In other news, Kia will increase the prices across its product range by up to Rs 50,000 from January 2023. Apart from Kia, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Jeep, Renault, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi have also confirmed a price hike from the new year.