Kia Carnival delisted from official website in India

- Carnival was offered in six- and seven-seater guise

- It was available in three trim options

Kia has officially discontinued the Carnival in India. The Korean carmaker has delisted the model from its website and dealerships across the country have stopped accepting orders for the MPV. It was offered in three variants, namely, Prestige, Limousine, and Limousine Plus, with the last recorded price ranging from Rs. 30.99 to Rs. 35.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Features of the Kia Carnival

In terms of features, the Carnival came loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, three-zone climate control, a dual-pane sunroof, an air purifier, a 10.1-inch touchscreen for rear passengers, eight-speaker Harman-Kardon sourced music system, and wireless charger. Also on offer were features like front parking sensors, smart powered tailgate, auto anti-glare mirror, 10-way powered and ventilated driver seat, and TPMS.

Kia Carnival engine and specification

Under the hood, the MPV came equipped with a sole 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission unit. In this state of tune, the oil burner generated 197bhp and 440Nm of peak torque. While most of the other Kia models were updated with the new BS6 2.0 emission norms, the Carnival continued with the standard BS6 powertrain.

Upcoming new-gen Kia Carnival (KA4)

The carmaker showcased the fourth-gen Carnival at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. And it is expected to arrive in the country next year.