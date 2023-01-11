CarWale

    Kia KA4 (Carnival) revealed at the Auto Expo 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Kia KA4 (Carnival) revealed at the Auto Expo 2023

    - Comes equipped with ADAS suite

    - Likely to arrive in the Indian market sometime later this year

    Kia India showcased its new generation Carnival today, at the Auto Expo 2023. The fourth-generation MPV is internally codenamed KA4 and was globally unveiled in 2020. It carries the Korean carmaker’s new design language and a modern interior layout.

    On the outside, the Carnival comes equipped with a new grille with brushed silver inserts, headlamps integrated into the grille section, a new rectangular projector headlamp unit with integrated LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, body-coloured cladding, wraparound two-piece LED tail lights, and a brushed silver insert on the tailgate. 

    The next-gen Kia Carnival comes equipped with a host of features such as a dual-tone interior theme, dual sunroof, wireless charging, a hands-free powered tailgate, hands-free power sliding doors, power front seats, ventilated front seats, two 12.3-inch screens (one unit each for the touchscreen infotainment unit and instrument cluster), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, three-zone climate control, window sunshades for the rear passengers, and a 12-speaker Bose-sourced music system. Similar to the Carnival on sale in India, the new-gen model also gets the seven-, nine-, and 11-seat layout models.

    On the safety front, the new Carnival is even more feature rich than before. You get all the modern tech like ABS, EBD, TCS, hill start assist, smart cruise control, surround-view monitor, blind-spot monitor, a rear-view camera with dynamic parking guidance, and rear occupant alert with ultrasonic sensor. Meanwhile, the ADAS suite includes forward collision avoidance assist, auto emergency braking, junction turning detection, rear-cross traffic collision avoidance assist, lane departure warning, lane keep and follow assist, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking collision avoidance assist, highway driving assist, driver attention warning, high beam assist, and safe exit assist.

    Mechanically, the 2023 Kia Carnival is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine producing 290bhp and 355Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The India-spec model too could continue with the same 2.2-litre diesel engine developing 200bhp and 440Nm of torque.

    After the premiere at the Auto Expo stage, we expect the new-gen Carnival to go on sale in India sometime later this year. It will be more expensive than the outgoing model.

