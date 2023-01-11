CarWale

    Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 6 showcased

    Nikhil Puthran

    Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 6 showcased

    - Third EV from the company after Kona and the Ioniq 5

    - To be available in two battery pack options, a 53kWh unit and a 77kWh

    Hyundai Motor India has showcased the Ioniq 6 EV sedan at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The vehicle is based on the E-GMP architecture. Interestingly, the Ioniq 6 will be the third EV to be introduced after the Kona EV and a newly launched Ioniq 5. 

    Visually, the Ioniq 6 gets a coupe-like roofline and elongated cuts and creases to give it a sleek appeal. In terms of dimensions, the Ioniq 6 measures 4,855mm in length, 1,880mm in width, and 1,495mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,950mm. The feature list includes LED headlamps with dual LED strips, flush-fitting door handles, a fully digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and ADAS. 

    The Ioniq 6 is offered in two battery packs, which include a 53kWh unit and a 77kWh unit. The RWD version generates 228bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the AWD version with a dual motor setup produces 325bhp and 605Nm of torque. Depending on the variant, the vehicle offers a WLTP-certified driving range between 429km and 614km. 

     Previous 
    Auto Expo 2023 : Kia showcases EV9 concept electric SUV
     Next 
    Kia KA4 (Carnival) revealed at the Auto Expo 2023

    Gallery

