Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 6 showcased

- Third EV from the company after Kona and the Ioniq 5

- To be available in two battery pack options, a 53kWh unit and a 77kWh

Hyundai Motor India has showcased the Ioniq 6 EV sedan at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The vehicle is based on the E-GMP architecture. Interestingly, the Ioniq 6 will be the third EV to be introduced after the Kona EV and a newly launched Ioniq 5.

Visually, the Ioniq 6 gets a coupe-like roofline and elongated cuts and creases to give it a sleek appeal. In terms of dimensions, the Ioniq 6 measures 4,855mm in length, 1,880mm in width, and 1,495mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,950mm. The feature list includes LED headlamps with dual LED strips, flush-fitting door handles, a fully digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and ADAS.

The Ioniq 6 is offered in two battery packs, which include a 53kWh unit and a 77kWh unit. The RWD version generates 228bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the AWD version with a dual motor setup produces 325bhp and 605Nm of torque. Depending on the variant, the vehicle offers a WLTP-certified driving range between 429km and 614km.