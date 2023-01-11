Auto Expo 2023 : Kia showcases EV9 concept electric SUV

- Largest EV concept from Kia

- It was first showcased at the Los Angeles Motor Show 2021

Kia India has taken the wraps off its EV9 concept electric SUV today at the Auto Expo 2023. This concept was displayed alongside the Korean automaker’s other product, the Carnival. As per the reports, the EV9 concept could go into production by the end of 2024.

The EV9 was showcased for the first time at the Los Angeles Motor Show 2021. The electric SUV is based on the brand’s E-GMP platform. Though it is massive in size, the overall design looks aerodynamic in nature.

On the outside, the SUV gets a clamshell bonnet, blanked-off signature tiger-nose grille, dot-pattern headlamps with L-shaped DRLs flanking the front end, contrast-coloured faux skid plates, and strong creases on the bonnet. Then, there are prominent lines visible on the front fascia of the EV9.

The side profile, being a concept, misses out on door handles and has a very smooth silhouette to it. The electric SUV also gets chunky wheel arches and aerodynamically designed massive wheels. The conventional ORVMs are replaced by a camera on each side to display the rear traffic in the displays inside.

At the back, the straight roof line merges into the rear with an integrated roof spoiler. The rear quarter glass and windshield are quite massive too, adding to EV9’s wider aesthetics. It gets vertically stacked tail lights with only one crease line on the smoothened-out tailgate.

Kia has previously said that the EV9 Concept, in its production-ready model, will get a battery that returns a range of 450km, fast charging capabilities, and a sub-five second 0-100kmph time.

More details will be out soon, so stay tuned with us to get all the news of the Auto Expo 2023.