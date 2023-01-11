Auto Expo 2023: BYD Seal showcased

- Expected to be launched in India by Q4 2023

- Gets a range of up to 700km

Chinese Automaker, BYD, has showcased the BYD Seal sedan for the first time in India at the Auto Expo 2023. This electric sedan was showcased alongside the BYD Atto 3 limited edition which now gets a forest green colour.

The electric sedan is based on the brand’s EV platform (e-Platform 3.0) and revolutionary ultra-safe Blade battery. The e-platform 3.0 features the world’s first 8-in-1 high-efficiency electric powertrain. The BYD Seal is the first to use BYD’s CTB (cell to body) technology, which allows the battery to be integrated into body, substantially improving the vehicle’s safety, stability, handling, and performance.

In terms of dimension, the sedan measures 4,800mm long, 1,875mm wide, 1,460mm tall, and the wheelbase stands at 2,920mm. In terms of design, the Seal adapts its design from the Ocean X concept and follows BYD’s ‘ocean aesthetics’ design language.

Globally, the Seal is offered in two battery pack options including a 61.4kWh unit offering a 550km of range and an 82.5kWh pack with a claimed range of 700km. The smaller battery pack comes with a charging capacity of up to 110kWH and the larger one can take up even more at 150kWH. It sprints from zero to 100km/hr in just 3.8 seconds.