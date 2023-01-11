CarWale

    Auto Expo 2023: BYD Atto 3 Special Edition launched in India at Rs 34.49 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    927 Views
    Auto Expo 2023: BYD Atto 3 Special Edition launched in India at Rs 34.49 lakh

    - Available in exclusive Forest Green colour 

    - Limited to 1,200 units

    BYD has launched the special edition variant of the BYD Atto 3 at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The vehicle gets an exclusive Forest Green colour. The BYD Atto 3 Special Edition is priced at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is limited to 1,200 units. 

    Mechanically, the BYD Atto 3 is based on the Born EV platform (e-Platform 3.0). The permanent magnet synchronous motor is powered by a 60.48kWh Blade battery which generates 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. The five-seat SUV is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds and offers a driving range of 521 km as per ARAI tests. The fast charging feature enables charging from zero to 80 per cent in 50 minutes, while the charging time via an AC unit is 9.5-10 hours. 

    In terms of dimensions, the BYD Atto 3 has a length of 4,455mm, a width of 1,875mm, and a height of 1,615mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,720mm. Further, the electric SUV has a ground clearance of 175mm. Visually, the facia is highlighted by crystal LED combination headlights, while the side profile features a dynamic waistline, ripple D-Pillar, and sporty wheel hubs. The rear section is highlighted by a one-piece LED taillight strip.

    BYD Atto 3 Image
    BYD Atto 3
    ₹ 33.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai revealed NEXO at the Auto Expo 2023
     Next 
    Auto Expo 2023: BYD Seal showcased

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BYD Atto 3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    ByCarWale Team12 Oct 2022
    11152 Views
    71 Likes
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    ByCarWale Team22 Nov 2022
    7947 Views
    29 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thJAN
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    BMW 7 Series

    BMW 7 Series

    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thJAN
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Aura 2023

    Hyundai Aura 2023

    ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    ₹ 5.50 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • byd-cars
    • other brands
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 33.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD e6

    BYD e6

    ₹ 29.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BYD-Cars

    BYD Atto 3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 35.96 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 35.96 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 36.00 Lakh
    Pune₹ 35.96 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 37.32 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 38.00 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 37.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    ByCarWale Team12 Oct 2022
    11152 Views
    71 Likes
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    ByCarWale Team22 Nov 2022
    7947 Views
    29 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Auto Expo 2023: BYD Atto 3 Special Edition launched in India at Rs 34.49 lakh