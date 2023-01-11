Auto Expo 2023: BYD Atto 3 Special Edition launched in India at Rs 34.49 lakh

- Available in exclusive Forest Green colour

- Limited to 1,200 units

BYD has launched the special edition variant of the BYD Atto 3 at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The vehicle gets an exclusive Forest Green colour. The BYD Atto 3 Special Edition is priced at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is limited to 1,200 units.

Mechanically, the BYD Atto 3 is based on the Born EV platform (e-Platform 3.0). The permanent magnet synchronous motor is powered by a 60.48kWh Blade battery which generates 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. The five-seat SUV is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds and offers a driving range of 521 km as per ARAI tests. The fast charging feature enables charging from zero to 80 per cent in 50 minutes, while the charging time via an AC unit is 9.5-10 hours.

In terms of dimensions, the BYD Atto 3 has a length of 4,455mm, a width of 1,875mm, and a height of 1,615mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,720mm. Further, the electric SUV has a ground clearance of 175mm. Visually, the facia is highlighted by crystal LED combination headlights, while the side profile features a dynamic waistline, ripple D-Pillar, and sporty wheel hubs. The rear section is highlighted by a one-piece LED taillight strip.