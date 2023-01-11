CarWale

    Hyundai revealed NEXO at the Auto Expo 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Hyundai revealed NEXO at the Auto Expo 2023

    - First fuel-cell electric vehicle by the brand

    - Ioniq 5 was launched alongside 

    Korean car manufacturer, Hyundai, has once again showcased the Nexo, a fuel-cell electric vehicle, at the Auto Expo 2023. This car was also showcased by Hyundai at the 2020 Auto Expo. The NEXO is a crossover that looks futuristic yet conventional.

    The Nexo gets a pump that forces hydrogen from the fuel tank and oxygen from the air into a fuel-cell stack, where chemical reactions convert those gasses into electricity and water. That electricity, in turn, goes to an electric motor that drives the car. It also has a 15.6kWh battery to store excess energy from the fuel cell and to allow for recouping via regenerative braking. 

    On the outside, the Nexo features Hyundai’s signature front grille, a new split LED headlamp setup with LED DRLs on top and a triangular headlamp setup on the front bumper. It also gets a floating roof, triangular-shaped rear windows, integrated flush door handles, and a new five-spoke alloy wheel. 

    Inside, the cabin is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and a seven-inch digital cluster meter. It also gets a Krell sound system with a subwoofer, a powered tailgate, and a sunroof. The upholstery is made from non-leather material, while the floor mats and roof liners are made from the bio-waste of sugarcane. 

    The Nexo gets a 95kWh fuel cell powering an electric motor that produces 161bhp and 395bhp of torque. Hyundai claims that the crossover sprints from zero to 100kmph in 9.2 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 179kmph, which is pretty brisk. Power to the wheels is either from the battery or the fuel cell stack. 

