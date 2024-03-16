India-bound 2024 BYD Atto 3: What to expect

To get minor enhancements

Carmaker's highest-selling model in India

BYD has globally unveiled an updated version of the Atto 3 with a revamped design and packed with new features. There are minor enhancements to the vehicle’s exterior and interior, and here's what we can expect on the India-bound version.

Exterior changes on the upcoming BYD Atto 3

The updated Atto 3 sports a bolder look with a new 'Cosmos Black' paint option. Chrome accents now take a backseat as these are replaced by sleek gloss black trim around the windows and D-pillars. The carmaker has refreshed the branding with a shortened 'BYD' logo replacing the 'Build Your Dreams' badge on the tailgate. The EV also rides on newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels.

BYD Atto 3 interior changes

The interior of the 2024 BYD Atto 3 now boasts a bigger screen borrowed from the recently launched Seal sibling. This 15.6-inch touchscreen takes centre stage and can be rotated into a landscape or portrait form. The colour scheme inside has also been updated with a new dark blue and black theme complementing its exterior. Further, the EV comes with added convenience in the form of the new 'Intelligent Start' system. Drivers can just press the brake pedal and get going.

Battery pack, powertrain, and range of the BYD Atto 3

The updated 2024 model of the BYD Atto 3 is expected to retain the 60.48kWh Blade battery. The vehicle features a front-wheel-drive layout powered by a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. We haven't tested its real-world driving range yet, but the ARAI-tested range is 521km on a single charge.

Pricing and launch timeline of the 2024 BYD Atto 3

The international launch of this latest BYD offering is yet to happen. Hence, official pricing details aren’t available yet. However, we can expect the updated BYD Atto 3 to be launched in India hot on the heels of its global launch.