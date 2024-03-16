CarWale
    AD

    India-bound 2024 BYD Atto 3: What to expect

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    21,218 Views
    India-bound 2024 BYD Atto 3: What to expect
    • To get minor enhancements
    • Carmaker's highest-selling model in India

    BYD has globally unveiled an updated version of the Atto 3 with a revamped design and packed with new features. There are minor enhancements to the vehicle’s exterior and interior, and here's what we can expect on the India-bound version.

    BYD Atto 3 Rear Badge

    Exterior changes on the upcoming BYD Atto 3

    The updated Atto 3 sports a bolder look with a new 'Cosmos Black' paint option. Chrome accents now take a backseat as these are replaced by sleek gloss black trim around the windows and D-pillars. The carmaker has refreshed the branding with a shortened 'BYD' logo replacing the 'Build Your Dreams' badge on the tailgate. The EV also rides on newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels.

    BYD Atto 3 interior changes

    The interior of the 2024 BYD Atto 3 now boasts a bigger screen borrowed from the recently launched Seal sibling. This 15.6-inch touchscreen takes centre stage and can be rotated into a landscape or portrait form. The colour scheme inside has also been updated with a new dark blue and black theme complementing its exterior. Further, the EV comes with added convenience in the form of the new 'Intelligent Start' system. Drivers can just press the brake pedal and get going.

    BYD Atto 3 Dashboard

    Battery pack, powertrain, and range of the BYD Atto 3

    The updated 2024 model of the BYD Atto 3 is expected to retain the 60.48kWh Blade battery. The vehicle features a front-wheel-drive layout powered by a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. We haven't tested its real-world driving range yet, but the ARAI-tested range is 521km on a single charge.

    Pricing and launch timeline of the 2024 BYD Atto 3

    The international launch of this latest BYD offering is yet to happen. Hence, official pricing details aren’t available yet. However, we can expect the updated BYD Atto 3 to be launched in India hot on the heels of its global launch.

    BYD Atto 3 Image
    BYD Atto 3
    Rs. 33.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Swift offered with discounts of up to Rs. 42,000 in March 2024

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BYD Atto 3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    By CarWale Team12 Oct 2022
    12005 Views
    69 Likes
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    By CarWale Team22 Nov 2022
    18769 Views
    35 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAR
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAR
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th MAR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • byd-cars
    • other brands
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th MAR
    BYD Atto 3
    BYD Atto 3
    Rs. 33.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD e6
    BYD e6
    Rs. 29.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BYD-Cars

    BYD Atto 3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 35.98 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 35.98 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 36.01 Lakh
    PuneRs. 35.98 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 41.07 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 38.01 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 35.99 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 35.97 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 35.94 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    By CarWale Team12 Oct 2022
    12005 Views
    69 Likes
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    By CarWale Team22 Nov 2022
    18769 Views
    35 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound 2024 BYD Atto 3: What to expect