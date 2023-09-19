CarWale
    BYD India delivers 200 units of Atto 3 in a single day

    Pawan Mudaliar

    • Prices in India start from Rs. 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom) 
    • Offered in two variants 

    BYD India recently delivered 200 units of its electric crossover, the Atto 3, in a single day. This mega event was conducted across six major cities in India, namely Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi to mark over 16 years of the brand in the country.

    Currently, the Atto 3 can be had in two variants – Extended range and Special Edition, with prices starting from Rs. 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric crossover is powered by a 60.48kWh blade battery which helps the motor to generate 201bhp and 310Nm of torque and offers an ARAI-certified range of 521km. The fast charger helps the vehicle to charge from zero to 80 per cent in 50 minutes, while the normal charger via an AC unit takes 9.5-10 hours.

    Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, 'This milestone reflects our 16 years of dedication and commitment in India and emphasises BYD India's dedication to a greener tomorrow. We are overwhelmed by the love and acceptance of our BYD ATTO 3 and are deeply thankful to our customers and partners.'

    BYD Atto 3
    Rs. 33.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • byd-cars
    • other brands
    BYD Atto 3
    BYD Atto 3
    Rs. 33.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD e6
    BYD e6
    Rs. 29.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BYD-Cars

    BYD Atto 3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 35.96 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 35.96 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 36.00 Lakh
    PuneRs. 35.96 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 37.32 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 38.00 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 37.45 Lakh

