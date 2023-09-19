CarWale
    Tata Nexon facelift deliveries begin

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Nexon facelift deliveries begin

    - Nexon facelift prices in India start at Rs. 8.10 lakh

    - Available with two engine and four transmission options

    Tata Motors launched the Nexon facelift on 14 September, with prices starting at Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker also introduced the updated Nexon EV at the same event, priced from Rs. 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Tata Nexon Front View

    Tata has now revealed that deliveries of the facelifted Nexon commenced on 14 September. The model is available in 11 variants, namely Smart, Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless+, and Fearless+ S. Customers can choose from six colours, namely Ocean Grey, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Creative Ocean, and Fearless Purple.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Right Side View

    Engine options on the 2023 Tata Nexon include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both carried over unchanged from the outgoing iteration. Transmission options include five-speed manual, six-speed manual, AMT, and seven-speed DCT units. We have driven the new Nexon facelift and our review is live on our website.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
