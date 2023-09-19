Tata Nexon facelift deliveries begin

- Nexon facelift prices in India start at Rs. 8.10 lakh

- Available with two engine and four transmission options

Tata Motors launched the Nexon facelift on 14 September, with prices starting at Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker also introduced the updated Nexon EV at the same event, priced from Rs. 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata has now revealed that deliveries of the facelifted Nexon commenced on 14 September. The model is available in 11 variants, namely Smart, Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless+, and Fearless+ S. Customers can choose from six colours, namely Ocean Grey, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Creative Ocean, and Fearless Purple.

Engine options on the 2023 Tata Nexon include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both carried over unchanged from the outgoing iteration. Transmission options include five-speed manual, six-speed manual, AMT, and seven-speed DCT units. We have driven the new Nexon facelift and our review is live on our website.

