Hyundai Grand i10 Nios waiting period increases in September 2023

- Grand i10 Nios prices in India start at Rs. 5.73 lakh

- Waiting period for the model increases by five times

We have got our hands on the waiting list for most Hyundai cars for the month of September 2023. In this article, let us focus on the wait timelines of the company's most affordable offering, the Grand i10 Nios.

Customers purchasing the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will have to wait for a period of up to 30 weeks for the petrol variants from the date of booking. Similarly, the CNG versions command a wait of up to 10 weeks. These timelines are applicable only to the Bhopal region. Last month, the model had a waiting of just six weeks.

The Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. The petrol version produces an output of 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, while the CNG version has an output rated at 68bhp and 95Nm of torque.