New Tata Nexon ARAI-claimed mileage revealed

- Offered with two powertrain options
- Prices start at Rs. 8.10 lakh
Tata Motors recently announced the prices of one of its most successful products, the Nexon SUV in the country. The sub-four metre SUV is available in 11 variants at a starting price of Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, post its launch, the Indian automaker has revealed the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of the updated Nexon SUV.
The new Nexon can be had with two BS6 2.0-updated powertrain options – a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol motor is paired with a variety of transmission options including a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, AMT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Meanwhile, the oil burner is bundled with a six-speed manual and an AMT unit.
Listed below are the powertrain-wise ARAI-claimed mileage of the new Nexon SUV.
|Engine
|Transmission
|Fuel efficiency figures
|1.2-litre turbo petrol engine
|Five-speed/six-speed manual gearbox
|17.44kmpl
|1.2-litre turbo petrol engine
|Six-speed AMT unit
|17.18kmpl
|1.2-litre turbo petrol engine
|Seven-speed DCT unit
|17.01kmpl
|1.5-litre diesel engine
|Six-speed manual gearbox
|23.23kmpl
|1.5-litre diesel engine
|Six-speed AMT unit
|24.08kmpl
In terms of features, the Nexon facelift comes equipped with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster with built-in navigation support, twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, touch-based HVAC controls, automatic climate control, and cruise control. Also on offer, are features such as six airbags, blind spot monitoring system, air purifier, ambient lighting, wireless charger, TPMS, and a 360-degree surround camera.