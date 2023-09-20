New Tata Nexon ARAI-claimed mileage revealed

Offered with two powertrain options

Prices start at Rs. 8.10 lakh

Tata Motors recently announced the prices of one of its most successful products, the Nexon SUV in the country. The sub-four metre SUV is available in 11 variants at a starting price of Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, post its launch, the Indian automaker has revealed the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of the updated Nexon SUV.

The new Nexon can be had with two BS6 2.0-updated powertrain options – a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol motor is paired with a variety of transmission options including a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, AMT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Meanwhile, the oil burner is bundled with a six-speed manual and an AMT unit.

Listed below are the powertrain-wise ARAI-claimed mileage of the new Nexon SUV.

Engine Transmission Fuel efficiency figures 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine Five-speed/six-speed manual gearbox 17.44kmpl 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine Six-speed AMT unit 17.18kmpl 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine Seven-speed DCT unit 17.01kmpl 1.5-litre diesel engine Six-speed manual gearbox 23.23kmpl 1.5-litre diesel engine Six-speed AMT unit 24.08kmpl

In terms of features, the Nexon facelift comes equipped with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster with built-in navigation support, twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, touch-based HVAC controls, automatic climate control, and cruise control. Also on offer, are features such as six airbags, blind spot monitoring system, air purifier, ambient lighting, wireless charger, TPMS, and a 360-degree surround camera.